Modern wars measured in hrs, not months, says Rajnath; seeks futuristic roadmap for ICG

New Delhi, Sept 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that warfare is now “measured in hours and seconds, not months”, with satellites, drones and sensors redefining the nature of conflict, as he urged the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to develop a futuristic roadmap that anticipates new challenges, integrates cutting-edge technologies and continuously adapts strategies.

In his address at the 42nd ICG Commanders’ Conference held at the force’s headquarters here, Singh also underlined that cyber and electronic warfare are “no longer hypothetical threats”, but present-day realities.

“A nation may attempt to paralyse our systems not with missiles, but through hacking, cyberattacks and electronic jamming. The ICG must continuously adapt, upgrade its training and equipment to guard against such threats. Automated surveillance networks and AI-enabled systems are essential to reduce response times to seconds and ensure readiness at all times,” he said.

The Defence Minister said warfare is now “measured in hours and seconds, not months, with satellites, drones and sensors redefining the nature of conflict”.

Singh underlined that India’s 7,500-km coastline, along with island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, poses “enormous challenges”, requiring advanced technology, well-trained personnel and round-the-clock surveillance.

He emphasised that maritime threats are becoming increasingly technology-driven and multi-dimensional.

“What were once predictable patterns of smuggling or piracy have now evolved into sophisticated operations using GPS spoofing, remotecontrolled boats, encrypted communications, drones, satellite phones and even networks operating on the dark web,” he said.

Singh also warned that terrorist organisations exploit modern tools, such as digital mapping and realtime intelligence, to plan their activities.

“Traditional methods are no longer sufficient, we must be ahead of criminals and adversaries by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning-based surveillance, drones, cyber-defence systems and automated response mechanisms into our maritime security framework,” he said.

The conference is being held from September 28 to 30 in the backdrop of “evolving maritime security challenges” and the growing strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region.

Singh described the ICG as a vital pillar of national security that has transformed itself from a modest fleet at inception into a formidable force with 152 vessels and 78 aircraft.

Since its establishment, the ICG has apprehended 1,638 foreign vessels and 13,775 foreign fishermen involved in illegal activities within Indian waters, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“It has also seized 6,430 kilograms of narcotics, valued at Rs 37,833 crore, highlighting its increasing effectiveness in combatting transnational maritime crime. The ICG’s dedication to search and rescue (SAR) operations has been notable, with 76 missions conducted by July this year, saving 74 lives, and a cumulative record of over 14,500 lives rescued in disaster response operations,” it said.

