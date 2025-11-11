Moderate turnout as Bihar votes in final phase; 31.38% polling till 11 am

Patna, Nov 11: Polling is underway at a moderate pace on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, where 31.38% of 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Kishanganj district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 34.74, followed by Gayaji (34.07), and Jamui (33.69).

Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

The districts where voting is underway include West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, all sharing borders with Nepal.

Most of these districts lie in the Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population — turning it into a high-stakes battleground for both the INDIA bloc, which relies heavily on minority support, and the ruling NDA, which accuses the opposition of shielding infiltrators.

The second phase, in which eight ministers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet are in the fray, involves high stakes for the ruling NDA, as also the opposition INDIA bloc, which pins its hopes on the incumbency factor, as well as the high concentration of Muslims in many of the poll-bound districts.

The second phase is of particular significance for the Congress, a spent force which is, nonetheless, the second largest constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

Of the 19 seats it had won in 2020 assembly polls, 12 go to polls in the current phase. Their sittings MLAs include state president Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Kumar urged electors to exercise their franchise in the final phase of polling and set a new voting record.

"Today marks the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new voting record. I especially urge my young friends from the state, who are voting for the first time, to not only cast their votes themselves but also inspire others to do so," the Prime Minister wrote on social media.

Kumar said voting is "not only our right, but also a responsibility".

"I appeal to voters to exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections," he said in a social media post.

In the first phase, on November 6, a "record" 65.09% of 3.75 crore electors, across 121 constituencies had cast their vote, which both rival groups claim to be to their advantage.



PTI