Mob harasses woman in Lucknow; 4 held, DCP among 8 face action

Guwahati, August 1: A heinous incident has come to the fore after a woman riding a pillion on a motorcycle was groped and harassed by a group of men in a waterlogged area in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

According to reports, a purported video of the incident that took place near the underpass near the Taj Hotel in the posh Gomti Nagar went viral on social media, prompting the arrest of four people while eight officials, including the DCP concerned faced action.

In the viral video, it was seen that the group of men were splashing water on the motorcycle in a waterlogged area and also surrounded the two-wheeler.

“Taking cognizance of the incident, an FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar Police Station. Police formed four different teams, including a crime team, to apprehend the culprits. As a result, four accused were arrested and based on the evidence collected and CCTV footage, additional relevant sections have been added to the FIR,” a statement issued by the police states.

The accused have been booked under sections 191(2) and 74 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said that DCP (East Lucknow) Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional DCP Amit Kumawat and ACP Anshu Jain have been removed from their positions due to their ‘apparent negligence’ in handling the situation.

Furthermore, Inspector Incharge Deepak Kumar Pandey, Chowki Incharge Rishi Vivek and three other police personnel present at the Chowki, Sub-Inspector Kapil Kumar and Constables Dharmveer and Virendra Kumar have been suspended.