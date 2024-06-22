Mizoram CM meets several Union Ministers to discuss key issues of state

New Delhi/Aizawl, June 22: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday held meetings with Union Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J.P. Nadda, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and DoNER and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the national capital to discuss various state-related issues, officials said.



Lalduhoma also met Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.



An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that during the meetings with the Central ministers and officials, the Chief Minister discussed key issues on development and other important matters. Mizoram’s sole MP-elect Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, who belongs to the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), also accompanied the Chief Minister during the meetings.



The ZPM is neither a constituent of the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc.