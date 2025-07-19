Minorities safe in India due to Hindu majority, says Rijiju

New Delhi, July 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has asserted that India remains a secular nation where minorities enjoy full freedom and protection, because of the Hindu majority.

In an interview with PTI Videos, the Minister for Minority Affairs said he has not encountered a single instance where a minority individual expressed a desire to leave the country due to any form of deprivation or discrimination.

Rijiju also criticised what he described as a continuous campaign led by “the Left ecosystem backed by the Congress party,” which, according to him, portrays a misleading narrative that minorities in India are being “tortured, butchered, lynched, and killed.”

He emphasised that such portrayals were damaging and not in the interest of the country.

Asked about his predecessor Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's statement when he was the minister that India is heaven for minorities, Rijiju said India is a country where "people are law abiding, we are secular, we have a Constitution", and so, whether in majority or minority, everybody is the same.

Whether one belongs to a minority or a majority community, everybody is equal before the law, he asserted.

"Now, having said that I can clearly make this statement that whatever the majority community gets, the minority communities also get that but there are certain things which minorities get but the majority community do not get," Rijiju said on Friday at the news agency's headquarters here.

"If you see the history in brief, there were some problems in Tibet due to the Chinese occupation and the Tibetans came to India. There were some democratic movements and problems in Myanmar and the democratic activists came to India. There were some problems in Sri Lanka, the Lankan Tamils came to India. There was persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, they all came to India. From Pakistan, Afghanistan (many came to India)," the senior BJP leader said.

"Ultimately, they all desire to take shelter in India because they have the confidence in the Constitution of India and the people of India. That is why they come here," he said.

He said barring isolated incidents and the riots when the Congress was in power, generally, "minorities are safest in India".

Despite that, for the last 11 years, there has been a constant campaign that the minorities are not safe in India, Rijiju said and wondered how is that helping India.

What is India as a country gaining from this, he asked.

"I belong to a minority community. I must openly make this admission that the majority Hindus which are around 78 to 79 per cent as per the old census. If you see the new census later on when it comes out, this percentage may be reduced but I don't know right now. But because of the Hindu majority, all the minorities are enjoying the absolute freedom and protection in this country," Rijiju said.

"Imagine if I was in Pakistan. Imagine if we were made part of Bangladesh during the partition. We would have been refugees today. Today, every tribal community, every minority community is safe and secure in his or her own homeland because the majority Hindu community is secular by character and tolerant by nature," the minister asserted.

That is why India is a preferred place for every minority community, he said and added that this must be appreciated.

"If you don't appreciate the reality, then you are doing the greatest disservice to the country," he said.

On whether the Muslims also feel as safe in India, Rijiju said, "I saw some of the Hindus are saying that they feel threatened by some Muslim majority pockets within the country. Maybe there are some individual incidents, maybe some Hindus are saying that there is a Muslim majority (in the area) so we feel threatened. But I feel that nobody should feel threatened and if anybody is threatening the other community then the state government must take action."

He asserted that everybody is equal and everybody is safe in India.





PTI