Minorities realising they were misled by Congress, says Assam CM

Guwahati, April 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the minorities have been realising that they have been misled by the Congress just for the sake of votes.

"Congress had instilled in them the fear of the BJP. However, everyone, including Muslims, is attracted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas mantra. Because of this, today, the BJP has been able to expand its base in the Muslim dominated areas," the Assam CM said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister was welcomed by a large crowd of Muslim people as he campaigned in the minority dominated areas of Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituencies.

Addressing a public meeting in Laharighat, he said that more than 70 percent of the voters in this constituency are Muslims.

"Congress has been winning Laharighat since 1967 by playing the Muslim card only. But it did not benefit the minority people. Muslims earlier did not lose faith in Congress even after imposing Emergency in the country by (late former PM) Indira Gandhi. In the same way, they were not moved by large scale corruption during the UPA government's tenure.

"Now, the scenario has changed. Minority people could also understand that if PM Modi fails to become the Prime Minister for the third time, the progress and development in the country will be choked," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister appealed to the Muslim voters to support the BJP by saying: "Your one vote can free the Muslim sisters from the shackles of polygamy and child marriage."

In fact, he has said many times that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get the votes of Muslim girls, married women and youth in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said: "The BJP government has saved Muslim girls from the pain of child marriage. Muslim women are protected as triple talaq is banned in the country."

According to the Chief Minister, due to BJP's tough stance to provide government jobs only on merit, Muslim youths are also benefiting from it.

Meanwhile, in Assam, Muslim scholars are also coming forward in support of the BJP.

A group of Muslim religious leaders prayed for the victory of BJP candidate Suresh Bora from Nagaon.

Sarma said: "During the 2021 Assembly polls, some minority youth pelted stones on my vehicle in Nagaon. This time they welcomed me with flowers. I can bet that by seeing these things, it is clear that the days of Congress are over. They will not be able to do vote politics using Muslim people.

"Everyone understands that the BJP is not an enemy of anyone. Sabka Sath is the main goal of BJP," he added.