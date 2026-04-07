Minor girl rescued in Delhi: Traffickers arrested for attempting to ‘sell’ victim for plot

New Delhi, April 7: The Delhi Police on Tuesday rescued a 17-year-old minor girl and arrested an accused in a swift operation carried out by the women patrolling team of Mahila Chowki, Central District, preventing a serious crime as the victim was lured to Delhi on the pretext of getting her a job.

According to officials, the incident came to light on April 2, at around 10:00 AM, when a police team from Kamla Market Police Station comprising SI Kiran Sethi, W/Ct Khushboo, and W/Ct Pooja was on routine patrol duty near S.N. Marg. During patrolling, a minor girl approached the team seeking immediate help.

The police personnel acted promptly, ensured her safety, and recorded her statement. The victim, a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar, revealed that she had left her home on March 14 following a domestic dispute and travelled to Delhi on the advice of a friend.

Upon her arrival at New Delhi Railway Station, she was received by Shivji Das (52), an acquaintance of her friend. He took her to his residence in Nehru Vihar, where she stayed from March 15 to April 2 under the pretext of being offered domestic work.

The victim alleged that during this period, especially in the absence of the accused’s wife, Shivji Das outraged her modesty, made inappropriate advances, and threatened her with defamation if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

On April 2, the accused brought the girl to S.N. Marg area and asked her to wait in a parking lot, claiming he was arranging a job for her. Sensing danger and feeling unsafe in the suspicious surroundings, the victim sought help from the women police team passing by.

Acting on her complaint, the police immediately apprehended the accused at the spot. During further enquiry, when officers visited nearby shops to gather statements, it emerged that the accused was attempting to negotiate a deal to sell the minor. The alleged plan was foiled due to the timely intervention of the police team.

Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR (No. 95/2026) was registered at Kamla Market Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The victim has undergone medical examination and was produced before the Child Welfare Committee. She is currently safe and staying in a shelter home.

Police confirmed that the accused, Shivji Das, a native of Darbhanga, Bihar, has been arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.

--IANS



