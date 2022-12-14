Minor girl attacked with 'acid' in west Delhi area

New Delhi, Dec 14: A 17-year-old girl was attacked near Uttam Nagar with an acid-like substance by two bike riders on Wednesday morning, police here said. One of the culprits has been detained.

According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

"A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said.

The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police, the DCP added.