Minor gang rape victim walks home naked, passersby stand as mute spectators

Moradabad (UP), Sep 22: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media wherein a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men here, is seen walking naked for about two kilometres on the Moradabad-Thakurdwara Road to reach home.

Instead of helping the girl, some passers-by are seen standing as mute spectators, while others filmed her and shared the disturbing videos on social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident took place a fortnight ago but the viral video has emerged now.

The girl's uncle said, "She was bleeding profusely when she returned home and narrated the ordeal to us."

He then approached the police to file a complaint but no action was initiated until he raised the matter before the district police head SSP Hemant Kutiyal.

Thereafter, the police swung into action and nabbed an accused after lodging an FIR on September 7.

The complainant also stated in the FIR that family members of the accused have threatened to kill him.

As per Moradabad police, the girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village when she was kidnapped by five men who took turns to rape her. Hearing her screams, a villager rushed to the spot but by then the five accused had fled the scene, taking away her clothes and other belongings.

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "An FIR has been lodged under section 376D (gangrape) and the POCSO Act. We arrested one of the accused on September 15. Further investigation is on."