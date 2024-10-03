Minister Kharge asks Assam CM, to prioritise workforce over political pleasing

Guwahati, Oct 3: Karnataka's Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a sharp critique at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to "stop pleasing political masters" and focus on skilling Assam’s workforce.

Kharge’s taunting remarks came through a series of social media posts on October 1 and 2, where he challenged Sarma to attract investments based on Assam’s strengths rather than “arm-twisting companies."

The Congress leader acknowledged that both states could learn from each other's ecosystems but didn't shy away from delivering pointed advice.

“Stop pleasing your political masters and start skilling the state. Get investments based on your strengths so that more people are employed,” Kharge wrote. He even extended a helping hand, offering to assist Sarma in making Assam the “Silicon Valley of the Northeast”.

Listing out a slew of achievements of Karnataka, Kharge also asked Chief Minister Sarma why he doesn’t ask the Prime Minister “to be benevolent enough to give Assam 2, Karnataka 2 and Gujarat 1 semiconductor projects instead of arm twisting companies”.

Kharge further threw a barrage of questions at Sarma, demanding answers for the people of Assam. "Why has the Nagaon Cooperative Sugar Mill been shut down? Why have 12 of Assam Tea Corporation Limited’s 15 gardens been leased to private entities? Why are the paper mills in Nagaon and Cachar closed?" Kharge asked, shining a spotlight on Assam’s industrial challenges.

Kharge’s response came after Sarma posted a series of tweets on social media, defending Assam’s bid for a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad. The controversy began when Kharge remarked that Assam "doesn’t have an ecosystem of incubation" suitable for such a high-tech project, igniting a political storm.

On October 1, Kharge’s comments led to protests by BJP supporters, students, and locals in Assam, demanding an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyank.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma, instead of dismissing Kharge’s criticism, had interpreted it as validation of Assam’s rapid development, sparking a fresh war of words between the two leaders.





