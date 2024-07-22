Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru drives autorickshaw to combat loneliness
Guwahati, July 22: A senior Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru has sparked a social media debate after a post surfaced on X showing him driving an auto rickshaw on weekends to battle loneliness. The image, shared by an X user, has prompted discussions across various platforms.
A user, Venkatesh Gupta, posted on X, “Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends”.
As per reports, some netizens sympathised with the engineer’s situation while others expressed shock.
This incident is not new in Bengaluru. Earlier, an ex-employee of Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) was found driving a Rapido bike taxi to get jobs to meet his ends.
