MHA tells states to step up vigil on radical preachers after Iran leader’s death

New Delhi/Srinagar, Mar 2: The Union Home Ministry has asked states to closely monitor pro-Iran radical preachers for inflammatory statements, amid protests over the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following the Israel-US attack on Iran.

In a letter circulated to all states and Union Territories on February 28, the Ministry directed authorities to monitor social media activities of extremists and handles linked to global terror groups to prevent any escalation of tensions.

Advising states to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise, the Ministry said global developments could have a domestic ripple effect through provocative rhetoric.

It asked states to heighten vigilance and step up security at US and Israeli consulates, embassies and other diplomatic establishments within their jurisdictions to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace and tranquillity.

Meanwhile, sporadic clashes were reported in J&K's Srinagar on Monday as protesters defied restrictions imposed by authorities.

Emotionally charged crowds marched through areas including Qamarwari, Batmaloo and Shalteng, raising slogans against the US and Israel and blaming them for the Iranian leader’s death.

A massive protest was also reported in Magam along the Srinagar-Gulmarg road. A senior police officer said restrictions were imposed to prevent miscreants and anti-national elements from mingling with crowds and triggering law-and-order problems.

“Police is only concerned about elements trying to exploit the situation,” the officer said.

Authorities reduced internet speeds across the Valley to curb the spread of false or inflammatory content online. All schools, colleges and universities were shut for two days, and scheduled examinations were postponed.

Earlier on Sunday, Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian supreme leader.

Many Muslim bodies and organisations across the country announced a multiple-day mourning period and scheduled their protests on Monday as well in memory of the Iranian leader.

