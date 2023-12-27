MHA declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) ‘unlawful association’

Guwahati, dec 27: The Minister of Home Affairs (HMA) has declared ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction’/MLJK-MA an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). This was informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Taking to his X handle, Shah posted, “The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K.”

Shah stated that the Modi-led government will not spare anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the nation and will face the full wrath of the law.





