Mercury breaches 45 degrees mark in UP

Lucknow, May 17: For the first time this season, the maximum temperature in the state crossed the 45 degree Celsius mark.

Kanpur was the hottest at 45.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the temperature in Agra and Bundelkhand region remained between 43-45 degrees Celsius.

Due to favourable synoptic conditions and the increasing speed of hot Westerly Winds, there is a possibility of a gradual increase of 1-3 degrees Celsius in the temperature of the state during the next 3-4 days, due to which heat wave is likely to start from Friday and continue during the next fortnight of May.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Friday will be around 43 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature in the state capital soared to 42.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Meteorological (MeT) office in charge.

As per the state forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry over the state. The MeT Department has issued a warning of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over the state.

According to the state MeT department, the Bundelkhand region and districts bordering Delhi and Rajasthan will be swept by a heat wave on Friday. It will spread gradually to most parts of south eastern, central and northeast UP on Saturday.

The entire state, barring the Terai belt bordering Nepal, will reel under the heat wave on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to increase gradually and touch or cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday and Monday when Lucknow goes to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Clear skies and dry hot winds blowing from the desert region of Rajasthan are responsible for the heat wave. Mercury levels will soar during this period. The state will also be lashed by dry hot westerly winds for the next five days, said Mohammad Danish.

The south west monsoon is likely to enter the South Andaman Sea on its normal date of May 19 and Kerala on May 31, one day before its normal date of June 1. Only after this, will the progress of the monsoon in the rest of India be determined.