Merchant Shipping Bill sails through Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi, Aug 6: In a stormy session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the House passed the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Bill, 2024, through a voice vote, despite sustained protests from Opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal formally moved the Bill, which seeks to overhaul the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958 and align India’s maritime laws with international conventions such as MARPOL and the Wreck Removal Convention.

The legislation expands the definition of vessels to include mobile offshore drilling units, submersibles, and non-displacement crafts, and introduces provisions for temporary registration of vessels destined for recycling -- aimed at boosting activity at hubs like Alang.

"The Bill ensures greater safety at sea, robust protection of marine environment, faster response to emergencies and comprehensive welfare for our seafarers. It streamlines compliance, boosts tonnage under the Indian flag and enhances India's bankability as a maritime trade hub," said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sonowal.

Despite the din, BJP MPs Brajesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada) and Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal (Surat) spoke in support of the Bill, though their remarks were largely inaudible amid the uproar.

The Bill also empowers the Director-General of Marine Administration to regulate maritime education and training, ensuring Indian seafarers meet global standards.

The proceedings, which resumed post-adjournment at 2 pm with Sandhya Rai in the chair, quickly descended into chaos as Opposition MPs raised slogans and created a ruckus, stalling normal legislative business.

Following the passage of the Bill, the chair adjourned the House until Thursday, leaving several other legislative items pending.

The Monsoon Session, which has already witnessed multiple adjournments, continues to be marred by procedural deadlocks and political confrontations.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, however, marks a significant step in modernising India’s maritime sector, promising enhanced safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in global shipping markets.

