Mentally challenged calls cops, threaten to kill Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 31: A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.
A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.
New Delhi, Jan 31: A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.
A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.