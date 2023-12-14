‘Menstruation not a handicap’ Smriti Irani opposing paid menstrual leave policy

Guwahati, Dec 14: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday opposed the idea of mandatory paid menstrual leave for women employees stating it should not be treated as a handicap requiring special leave provisions.

While responding to a question by MP Manoj Kumar Jha in Rajya Sabha, Irani said, “As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of a woman’s life journey.”

Cautioning that the menstrual leave could lead to discrimination against the women in the workspace, she said, “We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation.”

Meanwhile, acknowledging the importance of menstrual hygiene, Irani informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will formulate a draft national policy with the aim of improving awareness and access to proper menstrual hygiene management practices across the country.