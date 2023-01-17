Menstrual leave for all State Uni girl students in Kerala: Edu Minister

Guwahati, Jan 17: Keeping in view the mental and physical difficulties faced by the female students during their periods, the Kerala government on Monday said that it would grant menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities coming under the Department of Higher Education.

The revolutionary decision saw the light of the day, after Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) implemented this facility for the female students. Taking cognisance of the matter, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government has decided to implement the same in all state universities under the purview of the department.

As per report, CUSAT had taken the decision following a representation made by the SFI-led students’ union of the university. The varsity, on January 11, had sanctioned an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.

“Menstruation is a period of emotional abuse for many. It is a time of physical illness with anger and sadness. During those days girls has to endure difficulties as such steps will be taken to implement menstruation leave in all universities considering the mental and physical difficulties faced by students during their menstruation,” Bindu said in a social media post.

The minister further said that students need 75 percent attendance to write exams in each semester. But the CUSAT brought an amendment that allows students to write exams even if they have 73 percent attendance considering their period.

While hailing the decision taken by the Cochin University recently, she praised the SFI leadership and said, “Let the girls rest during the difficult days of their menstrual cycle.”