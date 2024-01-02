Meet the man behind Ram Lalla's idols of Ram Mandir

Guwahati, Jan 2: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been the talk of the country for the past few months. The inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited temple is slated to be on 22nd January. Ram Mandir Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Monday the rituals at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start from January 14 and it will take place with three idols.

While all these preparations have taken place, a creator, Arun Yogiraj, has been attention. He is A. The intricately carved idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ chosen for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a skilled sculptor based in Mysuru, Karnataka. The news broke when BJP's stalwart BS Yediyurappa posted the trivia on X.

Hailing from a Mysorean sculptor's family, Yogiraj has been working on sculptures of national importance. He was also the man behind the 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose. The statue of Bose is the focal point within the canopy behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate and was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

