Meet 4 astronauts selected for India’s maiden human space flight Gaganyaan mission
Guwahati, Feb 27: As the country gears up for the maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four astronauts on Tuesday who are currently undergoing training for the same.
According to the announcement, the four astronauts are: Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Angad Prathap, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. PM Modi made the announcement at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba, near the Kerala state capital. The prime minister bestowed ‘astronaut wings’ to the four astronauts.
It is learned that PM Modi was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
