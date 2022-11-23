Meerut man duped in fake recruitment scam, realises after serving for four months in army

Guwahati, Nov 23: Meerut man Manoj Kumar, who is in his early 20s received the shock of his life when he realised that he was never recruited by the Indian Army where he has served for four months.

Kumar who was posted with 108 Infantry Battalion TA (Territorial Army) 'Mahar' at 272 Transit Camp in Pathankot was duped in a fake recruitment scam.

As per reports, his four-month training in the army was completed with ID and uniform. As soon as he realised that he was never recruited by the Army he lodged a complaint with the police, in whose investigation it was found that the young man was duped.

Sources from the army informed that Kumar had already put in four months of 'service' and was also drawing a 'salary' of Rs 12,500 per month after his 'appointment' in July.

Meanwhile, one Rahul Singh, a sepoy in the Indian Army was arrested along with his accomplices in this regard. It later came to light that Singh recruited Kumar in return for Rs 16 lakh.

In a joint investigation conducted by the Indian Army and Meerut Police Singh was arrested for luring young people by promising them jobs in the army and later duped them. They also provided fake appointment letters, fake ID cards to the victims, said reports.