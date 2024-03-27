Media organisations demand probe into Delhi police assault on photojournalists

Guwahati, March 27: Various media organisations, such as the Press Council of India, Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Working News Cameramen’s Association, have denounced the alleged assault on photojournalists by the Delhi Police during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest. They have called for an investigation into the matter by a retired high court judge.

The incidents, which occurred near the Patel Chowk Metro station in Central Delhi, gained widespread attention as video clips and photos circulated throughout the day, depicting the journalists being roughed up while performing their professional duties.

Earlier, the Working News Cameraman’s Association released photographs that showed senior police officers holding some photojournalists by their throats and threatening them with dire consequences.

Delhi police personnel heckled Photojournalists during the AAP protest at Patel chowk very shameful.We need strict action on this. @AmitShahOffice @DelhiPolice @cp_delhi pic.twitter.com/AfGb26UK7E — WNCA Working News Cameramen's Association (@wnca_s) March 26, 2024

A statement released by the PCI has demanded a high-level enquiry by a retired judge into the highhandedness of Delhi Police. Two photojournalists were also injured in the action.



"The Press Club of India demands a high-level enquiry by a retired judge into the highhandedness of Delhi Police so that the aggrieved photojournalists get justice and are able to do their professional work without facing police brutality," the statement said.

According to reports, the Delhi Union of Journalists urged the Election Commission and the Union Home Ministry to take action against the "erring police officers". The AAP protest was organised against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.











