Massive fire leaves seven infants dead at children hospital in Delhi

Guwahati, May 26:As many as seven infants were killed after a massive fire broke out at a children’s hospital on Saturday night in Delhi.

The tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi, in the Vivek Vihar area.



According to reports, 16 fire tenders reached the spot after receiving the information and 12 newborns were rescued. Unfortunately, seven infants died during the incident.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs. 50,000 would be given to each of those injured.





