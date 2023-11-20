Massive fire guts 40 boats at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

Guwahati, Nov 20:A huge fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour in Andhra Pradesh, where around 40 fibre-merchandized boats were charred to ashes on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

As per reports, the fire first took place in a boat, which later spread to several others in the vicinity, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Following the incident, local fishermen suspected foul play, alleging that some unknown miscreants might have set the boats on fire.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and also initiated an investigation into the matter.