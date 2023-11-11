Massive fire destroys several houseboats in Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Guwahati, Nov 11: A massive fire broke out at the tourist hub of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar destroying several houseboats during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 5.15 am near Ghat number 9 that eventually spread and damaged at least five houseboats and three huts.

So far, no loss of life has been reported in the incident, however, properties worth crores were gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders have successfully doused the flames and brought the situation under control. The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

The station house officer of fire service, Farooq Ahmad said, “The fire emerged at around 5:15 am and as soon as I received the call, we came here. Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We are identifying the source of the fire. We started the rescue operation immediately and asked for the manpower from the headquarters. The situation is under control. There were five houseboats and eight huts. We have rescued tourists also.”





"We express our deepest sympathies to the victims of the devastating fire incident at Dal Lake. It is truly heartbreaking to witness the loss of 5 houseboats, valued at over Rs 30cr. CCIK stands united with the affected individuals and pledges to provide all necessary assistance. pic.twitter.com/21LfsCAfOi — Aatif Khan (@aatif_khan_) November 11, 2023



