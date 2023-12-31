85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Massive fire claims six lives in Maharashtra Glove factory

By The Assam Tribune
Massive fire claims six lives in Maharashtra Glove factory
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 31: As many as six people were killed in a huge fire that broke out at a manufacturing company in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The fire brigades were informed about the incident at around 2:15 a.m. to douse the fire and eventually it was brought under control by morning.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X