Massive fire claims six lives in Maharashtra Glove factory

Guwahati, Dec 31: As many as six people were killed in a huge fire that broke out at a manufacturing company in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The fire brigades were informed about the incident at around 2:15 a.m. to douse the fire and eventually it was brought under control by morning.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet.