Massive fire breaks out after oil tanker overturns on Ludhiana Flyover

Guwahati, Jan 3: A massive fire erupted in Punjab after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned on a flyover in the Khanna town of Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

According to reports, five fire tenders reached the scene to douse the flame.

Furthermore, the civil and police administrations also reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Following the incident, the driver of the oil tanker sustained some minor injuries, while no casualties were reported during the incident.







