Mass Suicide: 7 of a family in Surat found dead

Guwahati, Oct 29: Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Surat city of Gujarat on Saturday, police said, adding that it is suspected to be a case of mass suicide.

While six members of the family died due to consumption of poisonous material, police officials said that one was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The case was reported in Palanpur Jakatnak Road locality of Surat.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Manish Solanki, his father Kanu, mother Shobha, wife Rita and their three children.

A note was also recovered from the scene which said that the family was taking the step due to financial distress.