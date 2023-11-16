Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist ‘joke’ on her father

Guwahati, Nov 16: Celebrity designer and actor Masaba Gupta slammed former cricketer and ex-chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, for laughing at a racist joke targeting her parents, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Alexander Richards.

Taking to personal handle on X, Masaba wrote, “Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up.”



This comes after a two-month-old clip made the rounds on social media showing Ramiz Raja laughing at a derogatory joke by a comedian about Richard’s skin colour. He also made racist comments and referred to him as ‘Kaalia’.

