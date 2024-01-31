Marut Drones delivers India's first mineral exploration drones to NMDC

Hyderabad, Jan 30: Marut Drones, India's leading drone manufacturer, on Tuesday provided drones to National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to pioneer drone-based mineral exploration in the country.

NMDC procured two customised Octacopter drones from Marut Drones.

This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in the field of mineral exploration, introducing advanced technology to enhance precision in mineral exploration and mapping for sustainable mining practices, the company said in a statement.

Marut claims to have achieved a historic milestone by producing India's inaugural set of custom drones. These drones not only mark a first for the country but also introduce advanced sensors that are being utilised for the initial time in India, specifically designed for mineral exploration.

Marut Drones' Mineral Exploration Drone is packed with cutting-edge features, including advanced sensors such as Magnetometer, Hyperspectral, and Lidar, enhancing its capabilities for accurate exploration and mapping. Its innovative coaxial design not only ensures stability but also facilitates precise manoeuvrability, a crucial aspect for effective mineral exploration.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones, said that the company is the leading drone manufacturer in the country, building drones for agriculture, reforestation and drone delivery.

"This is the first time in India, where we have built a drone for mineral exploration. It's an Octaquad Coaxial X8 drone, which we have specially designed for NMDC. Every aspect of this drone, including the motors and the propeller systems have been made in India."

The groundbreaking drones delivery by Marut marks a significant shift from traditional methods. Historically burdened by cumbersome equipment and challenging terrains, the survey landscape is changing.

The drones' aim to make the magnetic survey not only five times faster but also ten times more cost-effective. This emerging technology allows drones to fly closer to the surface, enhancing data collection with higher resolution, making surveys more efficient and affordable from the outset.

The drone-based mineral exploration by NMDC is expected to bring about a significant shift in the current methods of mineral prospecting, revitalising mineral discoveries in the country, especially in greenfield deposits.