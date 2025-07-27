Mansa Devi temple stampede leaves 6 dead, 28 injured in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jul 27: At least six devotees were killed and 28 others injured in a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning, after panic erupted over rumours of an electric current near the temple stairs.

The tragic incident occurred around 9 am at the hilltop temple, which had seen a massive turnout of devotees on account of it being a Sunday. Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI that rumours of live electricity in the area triggered chaos, leading to a stampede as people rushed away from the stairs in panic.

“About 35 people were taken to the hospital, out of which six were declared dead,” the SSP said. The deceased include a 12-year-old boy and three 18-year-olds. Five critically injured victims have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Disturbing visuals from the temple premises showed crowds, including women and children, surging towards the narrow entry point. Outside the hospital, anxious family members waited for updates on their loved ones.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident and assured strict action against those responsible for spreading the rumour. “The administration is fully engaged in relief and rescue work. Financial assistance of ₹2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, offering condolences and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. “The local administration is assisting those affected,” he posted on X.

Officials confirmed that broken wires were found at the site, possibly used by some people to climb towards the temple. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, and local police remain at the scene.

- PTI