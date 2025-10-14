87 years of service to the nation
Manipuri woman dies in alleged domestic dispute at Delhi’s Munirka; probe on

Police identified deceased as Thempi Khongsai from Senapati, while the injured, Thangjam Viney Meitei from Bishnupur

By The Assam Tribune
File image of Kishangarh police station (Photo: @dcp_southwest/x)

New Delhi, Oct 14: A woman from Manipur died and a man was injured following an alleged domestic dispute in a house in south west Delhi's Munirka area, police said on Monday.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Kishangarh police station on Sunday regarding a quarrel between a husband and wife at Munirka village, they said

The deceased has been identified as Thempi Khong sai, a resident of Munirka village and a native of Senapati district of Manipur. She worked as a beautician, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel informed.

The injured has been identified as Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery shop owner from Bishnupur in Manipur, currently residing in Munirka village.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two had been living together for about three years.

On Saturday, they quarrelled, following which the woman called her father to inform him about the argument.

Her father then alerted the landlady, whose daughter made a PCR call to the police, the officer added.

PTI

The Assam Tribune


