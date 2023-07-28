Manipur viral videos: Probe transferred to CBI; Centre requests SC to transfer trial outside state

New Delhi, July 28: The Central government has informed the Supreme Court that investigation has been transferred to the CBI in relation to the disturbing incident where two young tribal women were paraded naked on a road by a large mob in Manipur.

Further, the Centre requested the top court on Thursday to order transfer of the entire case, including trial to any state outside the State of Manipur. Also, it sought a direction that the trial be concluded within a period of six months from the date of the filing of charge sheet by the CBI.

On July 20, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the disturbing viral videos and asked the Centre and the state government to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28.

"The Central government with the consent of the state government has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent agency, i.e., CBI," said the affidavit filed by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla before the Supreme Court.

"It is submitted that 'law and order’ is handled by the state government, however keeping in view the gravity of the incident....the Government of India is keeping a close watch on the proceedings besides providing requisite assistance towards security," it added.

The affidavit stated that the state government has formed District Psychological Support teams for providing mental health intervention and legal aid has also been offered to the victim through District Legal Service Authority.

"The state government has informed that during investigation, seven main accused have been arrested and are in police custody for further examination," said the reply further.

"Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy," said a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud on July 20, a day after the viral video surfaced on social media.

The bench told the Solicitor General of India that the top court will be constrained to "step in" if the state government does not take action. "We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action," it had said.

It directed the Centre and Manipur governments to take immediate steps and apprise the Court of the action taken before July 28.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.