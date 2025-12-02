Manipur GST Bill returned to LS as Sitharaman slams Oppn for walkout over SIR

New Delhi, Dec 2: A day after the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, returned the Bill to the Lower House, clearing the way for the northeastern state to implement GST 2.0 reforms.

The bill seeks to replace an Ordinance issued on October 7 to operationalise the revised GST structure in Manipur, which remains under President’s Rule.

During her reply to the discussion in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing it of “shedding crocodile tears on Manipur” while refusing to participate in the debate on legislation meant to extend GST benefits to the state.

She said the Opposition had skipped an earlier discussion on Manipur’s budget as well.

“Even today, when the GST benefits have to go to the state government, they are not here to participate. This is shameful… they did not participate in the discussion on Manipur’s bill for implementing GST in the state. All the grievances they raise on Manipur are just drama,” Sitharaman said.

Her remarks came shortly after Opposition MPs staged a walkout when their demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was rejected by the Chair.

The Bill, tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, gives effect to decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council.

The Council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states, approved rationalisation of GST rates across roughly 375 items, merging the earlier 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% slabs into 2%, 5% and 18%.

A 40% rate was proposed for ultra-luxury items. The revised rates came into effect on September 22.

State GST laws must be amended to implement these changes, prompting the Centre to promulgate the Manipur-specific Ordinance in October due to the absence of an elected state government.

Following a brief debate and Sitharaman’s statement, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill by voice vote, formally returning it to the Lok Sabha.

PTI