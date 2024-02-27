Man kills 8-yr-old boy after having unnatural sex in Pune

Guwahati, Feb 27: In a shocking and disturbing incident, a man killed an 8-year-old boy after sexually abusing him in Maharashtra’s Pune.

According to reports, the incident took place in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune where the accused lured the victim with a ‘vada pav’.

The victim had gone missing from near his home in a chawl on Saturday. After examining the CCTV footage in the area, it was seen that he was abducted by a man who was later identified as 28-year-old Pawan Pandey, reports said.

“Pandey was arrested on Sunday. He has confessed he sexually assaulted the boy before strangling him and dumping the body in Bavdhan area,” a Wakad Police Station official told media.

The police booked Pandey with murder, unnatural sex and other offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.