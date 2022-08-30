Man injured in accident dies inside ambulance as its door fails to open

Kozhikode, Aug 30: A man who suffered injuries in a bike accident died inside the ambulance in which he was carried to the Government medical college hospital here after the door of the van failed to open due to some snag.

Police sources identified the deceased as Koyamon (66) from nearby Feroke. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. Sources said the door of the ambulance got jammed for almost half-an-hour, causing the delay in shifting the wounded man to the casualty ward of the hospital. Though the driver and the attendant of the ambulance struggled to open the door for some time, they could not, leading to the patient's death. As time passed by, people around broke open the window glass and got the door opened from inside the ambulance, sources added. Koyamon was brought to the beach hospital after a scooter fatally knocked him down on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Medical College police said they 'did not receive intimation' from the hospital so far regarding the incident. Minister for health Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the incident.