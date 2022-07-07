84 years of service to the nation
Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma

By IANS

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad had set off a huge controversy in India and abroad.

The accused Nasir, in a viral video, had threatened Nupur Sharma after which the Faridpur police arrested him.

The FIR against Nasir was lodged by inspector Naresh. The accused has been booked under the provisions of the IT Act and other provisions of the IPC.

In the viral video, Nasir is heard using abusive language against the former BJP spokesperson and also threatening to behead her.

IANS


