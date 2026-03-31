Man gunned down in daylight in MP’s Datia; probe underway

Datia, March 31: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the city of Datia, a person identified as Kallu Kushwaha was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning at Sevda Chungi (also known as Chhota Bus Stand) under the Civil Lines Police Station area.

Some reports suggests he was a corporator from BJP, but neither the party nor police have confirmed it.

According to police officials, the attack took place around 9:00 AM. Kushwaha was returning home after offering prayers at a nearby Hanuman Temple when 5–6 assailants, who were lying in wait, surrounded him and opened indiscriminate fire. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

After executing the crime, the assailants also terrorised the eyewitnesses before fleeing on their motorcycle.

The brazen murder in a busy public area during morning hours has created panic among local residents.

Reports indicate that Kushwaha’s body lay on the road for nearly half an hour before police arrived, despite a police outpost being nearby.

The delay has sparked anger and questions about the security arrangements in the area. In the meantime, enraged by the incident, family members of the victims along with others staged a protest at Kotwali police station and demanded that the accused persons be arrested.

However, the police managed to convince the protesters, assuring them that the accused persons would be arrested as soon as possible and strict action would be taken against them.

Police suspect the motive behind the killing is an old rivalry. However, police have yet not made clear how many assailants were involved in the crime. “The investigation is going on,” the police officials said. According to police sources, Kushwaha had a criminal history; he was previously convicted in a murder case and was out on bail for about four months. Some reports also mention he was out for a morning walk when the attack occurred.

A police official told IANS that the exact reason was yet to be ascertained, however, the preliminary investigations suggest that personal rivalry could be the main reason for the crime. A manhunt has been launched, and senior officers have assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Police officials said, “We have registered a case and teams are working on all angles, including old enmities. The accused will not escape. We are analysing CCTV footage and gathering leads from the area.”

It should be noted that the Datia court had sentenced six people, including councillor Kallu Kushwaha, to life imprisonment in the murder case of former councillor Bal Kishan Kushwaha. Kallu Kushwaha was granted bail from the High Court four months ago.

It should also be noted that this murder happened at a time when Datia police launched extensive patrols in urban and rural areas of the district on March 30 and claimed to have arrested 66 absconders, including 10 permanent warrant holders.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over rising criminal activities and the effectiveness of policing in smaller towns of Madhya Pradesh. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

--IANS



