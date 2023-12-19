Man forces partner for abortion, police complaint lodged in B’luru

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Karnataka Police have filed a case against a lover for allegedly coercing his partner into having an abortion in Bengaluru, as stated by the police on Tuesday.

The victim posted about the incident on social media accounts, tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Hassan District Police, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

In her post, she claimed to have been in a six-year-long relationship with Balakrishna Sunil. She alleged that her lover forced her into physical intimacy and compelled her to undergo an abortion.

She further claimed that he had taken away her money, and that they were living together in Bengaluru. The accused had reportedly married another woman and settled in Agalatti village in Hassan district.

In her appeal to the authorities, she urged them to consider her as their daughter and sought justice by punishing the accused.