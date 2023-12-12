Man arrested in Assam for attacking wild elephants

Guwahati, Dec 12: Forest officials in Assam’s Golaghat district arrested a man for attacking wild elephants.

The arrested person has been identified as Kamal Gowala.

According to the Golaghat Forest Department, the accused attacked a herd of elephants that was traveling through the Thuramukh Abhoyjan area.

Following this, a Department team carried out a search operation and apprehended Gowala in accordance with the Wild Life Protection Act, an official said.

He is currently being questioned by the forest authorities.

Meanwhile, a Department official claimed that the accused has acknowledged that he and a few other men attacked the wild jumbos.