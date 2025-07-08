Mamata slams BJP after Assam Foreigner's Tribunal tags Bengal man as illegal migrant

Kolkata, July 8: Alleging that it was a systematic assault on democracy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, hit out at the BJP after a Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam served a notice to a farmer from West Bengal's Coochbehar, declaring him an illegal migrant.

Urging the opposition to unite against what she called the BJP's "divisive and oppressive machinery", Banerjee alleged that it was proof that the ruling dispensation in Assam was attempting to implement NRC in West Bengal, where it holds no power or jurisdiction.

"I am shocked and deeply disturbed to learn that the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam has issued an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi, resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar for over 50 years. Despite furnishing valid identity documents, he is being harassed on suspicion of being a 'foreigner/illegal migrant'," she said in a post on social media.

"This is nothing short of a systematic assault on democracy. It is proof that the ruling BJP dispensation in Assam is attempting to implement NRC in Bengal, where it holds no power or jurisdiction," she added.

Banerjee claimed that a premeditated attempt was being made to intimidate, disenfranchise, and target marginalised communities.

The Chief Minister's statement came a day after the farmer told the press that he had never stepped out of Cooch Behar and was stunned to receive the notice labelling him an illegal immigrant.

The state BJP had earlier blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for irregularities in documentation for the incident.

It had claimed that many illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have obtained forged Indian documents and are now being passed off as legitimate citizens.

At the time of filing this report, the Assam BJP had not issued any statement on the matter.

