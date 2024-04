Guwahati, Apr 29:As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured after a goods vehicle collided with a parked mini truck in Chhattisgarh on Sunday night.

As per reports, the tragic incident unfolded near Kathia village in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, and the victims were returning in a goods vehicle after attending a family function.



Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.