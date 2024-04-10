Major bus accident claims 12 lives, several injured in Chhattisgarh

Guwahati, Apr 10: As many as 12 people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus plunged into a ditch in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Tuesday.

According to reports, a bus carrying labourers from Kedia Distillers rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area.

Following the incident, authorities immediately initiated a rescue operation in the area.

According to the District Magistrate, the injured were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and offered condolences for the casualties.