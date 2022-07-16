84 years of service to the nation
Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda

By PTI

Bathinda, Jul 16: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Ramman Mandi here, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, they said. Locals strongly condemned the incident when they came to know about the vandalism.

Station House Officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann said they are investigating the matter, and have registered a case at Ramman Mandi Police Station.

Ashok Kumar Singla, president of District Urban Congress, demanded immediate arrest of those who were behind the incident. Police assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

They said CCTV footage of the area is being examined to trace the culprits.

PTI


Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for...

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over...

