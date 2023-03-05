Maharashtra MLA proposes sending stray dogs to Assam for consumption of dog meat

Guwahati, March 5: In a bid to control the problem caused by the rising population of stray dogs, Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party, Bachchu Kadu in a recent statement has triggered sharp criticism after the minister proposed that stray dogs should be sent to Assam, as locals consume dog meat there.

The minister made the statement in the Maharashtra Assembly regarding the control of population of stray dogs in the state.

As per reports, the minister while speaking on the issue of controlling the population of stray dogs in Maharashtra said that “Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling price of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam."

Minister @BachuKadu in assembly, “Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch good selling price of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of the stray dogs in state they should be dispatched to Assam to be killed in slaughter house for meat. @gauri_maulekhi @asharmeet02 pic.twitter.com/baoauGxN1I — Streetdogsofbombay #Feedastrayeveryday (@streetdogsof) March 4, 2023

He further stated that this experiment should be initiated in a single city.



Meanwhile, the remarks made by the minister earned massive criticism as social media users slammed Kadu for his statement.

Notably, Kadu visited Assam last year along with the present Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who camped in Assam as they plotted to topple the then government in Maharashtra. While animal lovers and social media users called on the remark as a derogatory and inhumane, it needs to be seen what action the Assam government takes in this regard.