Maharashtra declares public holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jan 20: In view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on January 22.

This comes a day after the centre declared a half-day holiday for all central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India.

Meanwhile, Assam government also declared a half holiday on the same date. All state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam will remain closed till 2: 30 pm on account of this holiday.

The decision is intended to encourage employees' active involvement in the celebrations of the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.




X