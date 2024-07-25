Maharashtra CM reviews rain impact, seeks help from Army & Navy

Mumbai, July 25: Amid heavy and torrential rain in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Raigad and other districts, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has sought help from the Army and Navy to help with rescue and relief operations, especially in Pune and surrounding areas. CM Shinde, who took an extensive review of the rainfall across the state, said the district and civic administration are on alert mode and in the field to conduct rescue and relief works in the flood hit areas.

"There is no reason to worry, I appeal to citizens to venture out only if necessary. I also appeal to them not to panic," he said. "I have spoken to the Army and Navy officials related to Pune. I have asked for deploying helicopters to rescue people trapped in various places due to floods,’’ said Shinde.

"The units of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, Police, Fire Brigade, Health System have been directed to coordinate with each other and lend help," said CM Shinde, adding that these agencies need to work as a team and shift the flood affected people safely, provide them with food packets, arrange medicines and water. Instructions have been given to take the help of NDRF, Army, and Navy," the CM said.



"Pune, Maval and Mulshi have received heavy rainfall in the dam area, therefore Pune has been affected. There is also heavy rain in Mumbai city and suburbs. The administration is fully alert to deal with any calamity in Mumbai and I am in touch with Pune, Raigad, Mumbai Collectors and Municipal Commissioners," said CM Shinde.



In Mumbai, the work of clearing the rain water in Kurla, Ghatkopar was underway through 255 pumps, he said. CM Shinde said the Central Western and Harbor Railway systems have been put on standby due to increased rain in Mumbai. Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in areas with rain and flood conditions.