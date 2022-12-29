Maharashtra becomes the first state to pass anti-corruption bill for policy makers

Guwahati, Dec 29: Maharashtra on Wednesday became the first state in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill. The bill brings the Chief Minister alongwith his council of ministers under the purview of anti-corruption ombudsman. The bill was passed without any discussion with the Opposition as the Opposition staged a walk out protest from the Assembly over the alleged Teachers Entrance Test scam.

As per the draft bill, the Lokayukta will have to get a prior approval of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly before initiating any inquiry against the Chief Minister. It is to be noted that in order to pass this motion the approval of two-thirds of the total members of the Assembly is a necessity. The bill also stated that Lokayukta shall not inquire into any matter involving any allegation of corruption against the Chief Minister if it relates to internal security or public order in the state.

The chairperson of the Lokayukta shall be the Chief Justice of the High Court or someone who had earlier held the position. The other members of the ombudsman will include a judge of the Supreme Court, or a judge of a Bombay High Court.

The bill stated that the selection committee for the appointment of the members of Lokayukta will consist of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Speaker of the Legislative Council, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and High Court Chief Justice or a High Court judge.