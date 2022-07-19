84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze

By PTI
Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
X

Source: Twitter

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were gutted after a fire broke out at the outlet during charging, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Monday evening at the e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

The bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging which led to the fire. But, the exact cause of the blaze will be known after a detailed investigation, a fire brigade official said.

Seven bikes were gutted, he said.

"We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

An official from the Market Yard police station said the exact cause of the blaze will be ascertained once they the receive a report from the fire brigade department.

In March this year, an Ola electric scooter had caught fire in Pune.

The Ola Electric company later recalled 1,441 electric scooters for inspection.

In view of the increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union minister Nitin Gadkari in April this year said the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel formed to enquire into the matter.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Next Story
Similar Posts
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days
18 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 18: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
17 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 17: India reported 20,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
16 July 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were gutted after a fire broke out at the outlet during charging, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Monday evening at the e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

The bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging which led to the fire. But, the exact cause of the blaze will be known after a detailed investigation, a fire brigade official said.

Seven bikes were gutted, he said.

"We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

An official from the Market Yard police station said the exact cause of the blaze will be ascertained once they the receive a report from the fire brigade department.

In March this year, an Ola electric scooter had caught fire in Pune.

The Ola Electric company later recalled 1,441 electric scooters for inspection.

In view of the increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union minister Nitin Gadkari in April this year said the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel formed to enquire into the matter.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Similar Posts
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days
18 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 18: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
17 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 17: India reported 20,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
16 July 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X