Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were gutted after a fire broke out at the outlet during charging, fire brigade officials said.



No one was injured in the incident which took place on Monday evening at the e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

The bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging which led to the fire. But, the exact cause of the blaze will be known after a detailed investigation, a fire brigade official said.

Seven bikes were gutted, he said.

"We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

An official from the Market Yard police station said the exact cause of the blaze will be ascertained once they the receive a report from the fire brigade department.

In March this year, an Ola electric scooter had caught fire in Pune.

The Ola Electric company later recalled 1,441 electric scooters for inspection.

In view of the increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union minister Nitin Gadkari in April this year said the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel formed to enquire into the matter.