Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes: 64.77 Cr devotees, faith & a tragic stampede

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 27: The Maha Kumbh, regarded as the world's largest religious gathering, concluded on Wednesday, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati at Prayagraj.

The six-week-long religious festival, which began on January 13, saw an unprecedented footfall of 64.77 crore visitors, a number surpassing the population of every country except India and China, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Among the notable attendees were President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and Bollywood celebrities.

The mega religious carnival wound to a close in a montage of images of the stampede that killed at least 30 people raising concerns over crowd management.

This year’s Maha Kumbh was a unique blend of faith, tradition, and modern technology. AI-enabled surveillance, anti-drone security systems, and digital management tools ensured smooth operations in the vast Mahakumbh Nagar, a temporary township covering 40 hectares and functioning as Uttar Pradesh’s 76th district for the duration of the event.

The festival wasn’t just a religious affair—it was a convergence of spirituality and culture. Seers highlighted that the celestial alignments witnessed during this Kumbh had occurred after 144 years, adding to its spiritual significance.

Meanwhile, political debates emerged over the actual number of attendees and the cleanliness of the holy rivers.

As tourists and pilgrims from distant corners began returning home and vendors, from across the country, readied to shut shop, many were seen trying to take a dip before the Kumbh finally ended.

The ritual bath is at the centre of the pilgrimage. Devout Hindus believe the coveted sacred dip at the Sangam leads to 'moksha' or salvation, especially during the once-in-12-years planetary alignments.





